Man, juvenile arrested in violent Lowell break-in

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lowell residents have been arrested in connection with a violent break-in last month that left two elderly residents injured, officials said.

Nizaah Cormier, 18, of Lowell, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, and two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60 in connection with the Aug. 21 break-in on Fifth Avenue, according to Lowell police.

A third juvenile is also being sought in connection with the incident.

Officers responding to 70 Fifth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. learned that an elderly brother and sister had been awoken by two people demanding money, police said. The victims, who suffered minor visible injuries, told police that the suspects assaulted them before stealing their car.

The vehicle was later recovered in the city’s Pawtucketville section.

