BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on I-93 in Boston.

Authorities reported that the man was hit around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of I-93 near the South Bay Shopping Center. The victim came to rest on the southbound side of the highway and sustained fatal injuries.

Massachusetts State Police said there were no signs of impairment of the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The incident is under investigation.

