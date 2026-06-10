BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Brockton, drawing a large police presence Wednesday morning.

Officers were assembled outside a home on Vine Street, where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

“EMS took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” police confirmed in a statement.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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