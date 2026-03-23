BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brockton on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Clinton Street around 7:30 p.m. found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The witness who called 911 said he heard the gunfire from inside his car, then saw the victim approach his window.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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