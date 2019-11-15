Man killed in crash after vehicle veers off Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle veered off Route 24 in West Bridgewater early Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway around 2:45 a.m. found a man dead inside of a wrecked vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine why the man’s vehicle left the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

