Man killed in fatal vehicle crash in Westport

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man was killed in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Westport Friday, police say.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash about 2:15 p.m. on Route 195 Eastbound in Westport, on the Dartmouth line, according to a press release issued Friday by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2017 Chevy pickup operated by a 72-year-old from Canaan, Conn., was travelling on Route 195 when it left the roadway and struck the Highland Avenue overpass bridge in Westport.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

