Man killed in stabbing at Hyde Park barbershop

HYDE PARK (WHDH) – A man has died after a stabbing at a barbershop in Hyde Park early Tuesday evening.

The stabbing happened at La Familia Barbershop on Hyde Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the victim and another man got into a fight at the barbershop, which led to the stabbing. Police did not offer any details on the assailant, who apparently fled the scene, but said the stabbing does not appear to be random and the two may have known each other.

Boston PD investigating a stabbing at La Familia Barber Shop. They say a man in his 40’s was stabbed and is in critical condition. Police asking for the public’s help, as they search for a suspect. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/XwbDvsssQH — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) May 29, 2018

A friend said the man’s wife had recently arrived in Boston from Haiti and the couple has a newborn together.

“She is really frightened right now, so we are trying to help her,” the friend told 7News.

Anyone with information on the assailant or the stabbing are asked to contact Boston police.

