Man on tracks fatally struck by commuter train

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — MBTA transit police say a man has been struck and killed by a commuter train.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority say the unidentified victim was standing on the tracks in Woburn when he was hit shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Transit police superintendent Richard Sullivan says it happened at Woburn’s Mishawum station.

Sullivan says the death is being investigated.

