Man ordered to stay away from Falmouth park after allegedly baiting trees with razors

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered to stay away from a Falmouth park after allegedly baiting trees there with peanut butter and razor blades.

M. Brian McGrath is charged with animal cruelty and reckless behavior after he allegedly covered a razor blade with peanut butter and hid it in a tree at Goodwill Park for animals to find, Falmouth police said.

Surveillance pictures allegedly show McGrath lodging a razor in a tree last week.

McGrath was ordered to stay away from the park at a court hearing Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)