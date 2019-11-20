Man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Manchester, New Hampshire, man has pleaded guilty to robbing six convenience stores in seven weeks earlier this year.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 36-year-old Guillermo Garcia Esquivel pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday. He was accused of using what appeared to be a black handgun to commit the six armed robberies in Manchester between Jan. 5 and Feb. 24, stealing in excess of $5,000.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence.

Esquivel is scheduled to be sentenced March 12.

