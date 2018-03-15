Man pleads guilty to cruelty in deaths of 4 puppies

SALEM, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man charged in the deaths of four puppies living at his illegal squalid kennel has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

The Salem News reports that 37-year-old Jason Gentry entered the plea Wednesday and agreed to testify against his co-defendant, a New York dog breeder.

Investigators say the breeder hanged two puppies that did not meet his standards, gave Valium to another dog that later died and cropped the ears of several puppies without anesthesia, leading to the death of one.

Police say Gentry was training dogs for the breeder at an unlicensed kennel in Lynn. Officers say they found dogs living there in poor conditions.

Gentry was charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty. His sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)