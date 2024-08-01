LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Lynn man appeared in court Thursday after he was arrested in connection with the death of his brother’s 25-year-old girlfriend in Lynn.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office in a statement said police first responded to the woman’s home on Lynnway Wednesday morning after her mother requested a wellness check. Once on scene, the DA’s office said, officers found Brianna Welsh dead with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The DA’s office said law enforcement arrested Zachary Vozzella in connection with the alleged stabbing and charged him with murder. In addition to murder, court records Thursday morning showed Vozella was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors revealed details about Vozzella’s relationship with Welsh during his arraignment, saying Welsh had been living in an apartment with both Vozzella and his brother, Brendon.

Prosecutors said Brendon was already arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted Welsh. At some point, prosecutors said Zachary returned to the apartment and stabbed Welsh.

An attorney for Zachary Vozzella said Welsh was three-months pregnant when she died.

Prosecutors said investigators recovered the murder weapon in this incident and also recovered two key fobs that were associated with the apartment.

Zachary Vozzella pleaded not guilty in Lynn District Court late Thursday morning and was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court in September.

Court records show Brendon was arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant victim and assault and battery on a family member on Wednesday. He is due back in court on Aug. 6.

Members of Welsh’s family were emotional in court and had no comment when approached be reporters after Zachary Vozzella’s arraignment.

