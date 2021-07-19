NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was pulled from a burning car and rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after he crashed into a bridge in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Crews responding to reports of a car accident involving fire on the Exit 2 southbound off-ramp from the Everett Turnpike shortly before 3 p.m. found a Buick Encore had crashed into a concrete bridge abutment below the Exit 1 off-ramp overpass, according to a release issued by the fire department.

A middle-aged man had already been removed from the car and was said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Special Hazards unit was called to contain runoff from vehicle fluid

The crash remains under investigation.

