A man was rescued after being trapped in a giant salt pile for several hours in Newington, New Hampshire Monday, officials said.

A 43-year-old independent contractor working for Morton Salt at Sprague Energy fell 20 to 25 feet into the pile early in the afternoon, officials said. The man was conscious and alert while he was stuck and was eventually rescued around 5:30 p.m.

The man did not have any serious injuries, officials said.

