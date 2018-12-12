Man rescued after spending 2 days trapped in restaurant grease vent

(WHDH) — A man suspected of burglarizing a Chinese restaurant in California was arrested Wednesday after spending nearly two days trapped inside of a grease vent, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be a trespasser and possible burglar, stumbled into the vent while walking on the roof of the vacant eatery in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters removed the hood and duct system from the vent and extricated the man after they heard moaning inside of the building.

The man told authorities that he had spent about two days stuck in the vent.

He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is now in custody.

There was no immediate word on his condition or possible charges.

930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)