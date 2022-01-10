(WHDH) — A suspected burglar had to be rescued by firefighters after he got stuck in a chimney during an apparent break-in attempt at a home in Maryland over the weekend, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person stuck in a chimney at a home in Silver Spring around 6 a.m. on Saturday found a man stuck in the brick ventilation structure, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Dozens of firefighters spent about 90 minutes methodically removing bricks from the wall before they were able to extricate the man, who was taken to an area trauma center.

It’s not clear how the man got stuck but police say he did not live at the home.

Photos from the scene showed a gaping hole in the wall and debris strewn all over the living room floor.

It’s not clear if charges have been filed against the man.

ICYMI (1/7) Dameron Dr (~6a), after being stuck/wedged in chimney, 1 person was extricated by @mcfrs rescue crews ~730a https://t.co/AE6WyMwFLK pic.twitter.com/rB4VXbWvw2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2022

(1/7) Just before 6a @mcfrs called to assist PD removing a man stuck in chimney, he was not authorized to be there. Rescue crews methodically removed the wall & bricks from around the chimney. He was extracted ~730a & transported to trauma center, ~2 dozen FFs on scene https://t.co/WQJAWoxoYP pic.twitter.com/mCPDyuwGGx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)