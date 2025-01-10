WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire departments raced to rescue a man trapped inside a rolled over car in Wakefield Thursday night.

Police said a 44-year-old man was stuck in his car after crashing into the woods off Route 95 South in Wakefield.

The car landed on its side with major front-end damage.

Wakefield and Reading fire crews responded.

The driver was brought to a nearby hospital.

