WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire departments raced to rescue a man trapped inside a rolled over car in Wakefield Thursday night.

Police said a 44-year-old man was stuck in his car after crashing into the woods off Route 95 South in Wakefield.

The car landed on its side with major front-end damage.

Wakefield and Reading fire crews responded.

The driver was brought to a nearby hospital.

