Man run over by alleged drunken driver in East Boston says he was ‘dragged 10 feet’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was run over during an alleged drunken driver’s destructive rampage in East Boston early Friday morning says he was dragged 10 feet before the suspect accelerated at several responding troopers.

Adelmo Rodriguez, 47, of Chelsea, was arraigned late Friday afternoon in East Boston District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, attempted murder, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Troopers patrolling the area of Porter Street about 2 a.m. noticed a gray Toyota Corolla that had crashed into a utility pole while driving in reverse, according to Massachusetts State Police.

When the troopers arrived, they said Rodriguez was attempting to free the vehicle by aggressively accelerating forward and backward in the direction of police.

After several verbal commands, state police say Rodriguez exited the vehicle and surrendered.

An injured pedestrian who was located nearby on the sidewalk told 7NEWS that he trying to break up a fight involving Rodriguez before the wild incident unfolded.

“I come back over to the group of people and asked if they alright,” the victim said. “The girls noticed that he [Rodriguez] was coming over to the car. He was parked in front of their vehicle. I told him to get in the car and take off.”

The victim says Rodriguez then accelerated forward in an out-of-control manner before targeting him and flooring it in reverse.

“He gets into his car, almost slams into the car in front of him, puts it in reverse, slams into the car, pulls it forward, aims at me, hits me, runs me over, drags me 10 feet, goes forward, and does it again,” the victim recalled.

The crash, which was caught on surveillance video, showed the victim diving out of the way when Rodriguez suddenly sped backward again in his direction.

Neighborhood residents who were awoken by the commotion say the destruction was preceded by loud screaming.

“A few minutes later, I heard a super loud crash and a girl screaming in Spanish for someone to call an ambulance,” one woman said.

The video also showed Rodriguez slamming into a nearby traffic light.

He is due back in court later this month.

An investigation is ongoing.

