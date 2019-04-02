Man rushed to hospital after gas explosion in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a gas explosion in Carver, officials say.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a gas explosion about 2:15 p.m. in the area of 32 West St. found a man suffering from burns to his face, hands, and respiratory system, according to Carver police.

The man, whose name was not identified, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth awaiting the arrival of a medical helicopter.

Officials determined the explosion occurred when gasoline, believed to be water, was accidentally thrown into a burning fire.

