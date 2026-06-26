DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after police said he was driving erratically near a beach in Duxbury with a young child in the car.

Michael Corbo, of Marshfield, was arrested Tuesday night by Duxbury police. He was arraigned Wednesday in Plymouth District Court on charges of Operating Under the Influence of Liquor (third offense), Child Endangerment while Operating Under the Influence, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

On Tuesday, June 23, Duxbury police responded to Chandler Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. for a report of white Jeep pulled over with the male operator vomiting outside of the driver door. When officers arrived, the vehicle had left the area.

Later that night, at approximately 11 p.m., Duxbury police were called to the East Lot of Duxbury Beach for a vehicle with a similar description driving at a high rate of speed, doing donuts in the lot, and driving up on the beach dunes. The person who reported it told police there also might be children in the back of the vehicle.

Officers eventually located the Jeep and performed a motor vehicle stop, and said they found a 4-year-old boy asleep in the backseat of the car and covered in urine.

Court documents said while they spoke with the driver, later identified as Corbo, they observed he had “…a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage eminating from his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.”

Police said when they asked Corbo to step out of the car, he was “extremely unsteady on his feet.” Prosecutors said Corbo told officers, “I’m drunk, I’m sorry.”

When police tried to place Corbo under arrest, they said, “…he became combative and began to yell and kick at the officers. Officers eventually deployed OC (pepper spray) to gain compliance and get Mr. Corbo secured in the back of a police vehicle. During the struggle, one officer was kicked into an open cruiser door, resulting in minor injuries.”

The child was not hurt and was subsequently reunited with his mother, according to police.

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