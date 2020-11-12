(WHDH) — A man on Etsy is commemorating the year 2020 by selling dumpster fire toys and ornaments.

Amir Fakharian’s 3-D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to get creative with some new products in hopes that they will be a hit.

He created dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments, which sell for about $20 on Etsy.

The toys and ornaments can be lit up with an LED light for an extra $5.

