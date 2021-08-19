BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been sentenced to up to six years in state prison for attempting to kill a Boston police officer in 2020, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Thursday.

Tyler Brown, 42, of Boston, was indicted on eight charges Wednesday, including Armed Assault to Murder, Attempted Assault and Battery by Means of Discharging a Firearm, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.

Brown was sentenced to five to six years in state prison followed by three years of probation, according to DA Rollins.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gun in the area of 143 Northampton St. around 2:45 p.m. on May 16 found Brown, who matched a description of the suspect, on Massachusetts Avenue.

When officers attempted to talk to Brown, he fled the scene in the direction of Chester Park. Brown turned to fire a 0.40 Glock semi-automatic at close range at one officer’s chest. The officer was able to dive for cover and avoid the bullets, according to ADA Kettlewell.

After a violent struggle during which Brown continued firing at officers, 13 rounds in total, he was taken into custody by Boston police.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Suffolk County DA’s office had proposed a sentence of 10 to 12 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation.

“Mr. Brown’s actions have inflicted significant trauma on these officers and their loved ones, as well as bystanders and our community,” District Attorney Rollins said. “We stand solidly by the sentence we proposed and will continue to request significant sentences in the face of such brazen and violent behavior.”

