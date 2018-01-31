PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to five years in jail for kidnapping, robbing and threatening a former co-worker after she left her job with the bank deposit bag.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 37-year-old Joseph Loftus, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Loftus told authorities he and an accomplice, both masked, approached the woman in December 2016 and demanded the cash bag. The woman hid it in her jacket.

Loftus forced the woman into a car and left her at a park after she handed over $60 in winning lottery tickets and her debit card.

She said the men told her they knew where she lived and would find her if she called police.

The woman told officers she recognized Loftus’ voice.

A jury acquitted Loftus’ alleged accomplice in November.

