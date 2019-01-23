Man sentenced to prison for role in fatal wrong way crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man faces more than two years in prison for his role in a wrong way crash that killed another driver.

Darwin Duchitanga-Quitutuizaca, of Meriden, pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge and the prosecutor dropped the other charges he faced Tuesday.

The Record-Journal reports the 33-year-old suspect was charged in connection with the 2017 crash on Interstate 91 that killed Benjamin Franklin Morant.

Four women made impact statements in court, saying how much they missed Morant.

Prosecutors say video of the crash show Duchitanga-Quitutuizaca was driving the wrong way at the time of the crash. His attorney argued there were differing accounts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)