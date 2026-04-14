DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a crash between a car and a scooter in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Aspinwall Road at approximately 8:51 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers said they found one victim hurt on scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

People who live in the area said the intersection sees a lot of scooter traffic in the warmer months of the year.

“It’s a little bit dangerous, especially when it gets warm because people are riding mopeds and riding bikes and stuff, and they do tricks,” said one woman who lives in the area. “It’s just a big intersection where cars are coming from every different way and you never know what’s going to happen.”

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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