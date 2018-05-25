Man seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while parked in a car, police said.

Officers responding around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Taylor Street found a man rendering aid to another man who was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he received treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

