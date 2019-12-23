FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered serious injuries after falling off a pedestrian overpass near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responding to the stadium following the New England Patriots game around 8:15 p.m. flew the seriously injured man to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to the Foxborough Fire Department.

His current condition has not been released.

