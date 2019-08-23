Man seriously injured in fiery Westport crash after overdosing behind wheel

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Westport on Thursday morning after police say he overdosed behind the wheel and lost control.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash in the area of 159 Old Bedford Rd. around 10 a.m. found a burning car that had veered off the road and toppled a utility pole, according to the Westport Police Department.

The driver, 36-year-old Robert Moura, was pulled from the vehicle and officers administered Narcan, police said.

Moura regained consciousness and was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Officers attempted to extinguish the fire but police say it went up in flames again, prompting them to call in the fire department.

Moura is facing multiple charges including speeding, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

