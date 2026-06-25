LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot during an attempted robbery of his moped in Lawrence Thursday afternoon, police said.

Lawrence police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Andover Street near State Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. While on their way, they received additional information that a person was down near the railroad tracks and appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Responding officers eventually located the victim, who reported he was approached by two suspects riding a moped while he was operating his own moped. The victim said the victims them attempted to rob him of his vehicle, and he was shot in the leg during a brief struggle. The suspects then fled the area on a moped.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

This situation is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and the MBTA Transit Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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