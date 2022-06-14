WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northboro man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed two doors of the Westboro Fire Station before pointing a red laser at responding officers.

On Monday, Kevin Tupper allegedly smashed the glass in the early morning hours, which dispatchers heard. They immediately noticed a man hitting the front doors with an unknown object. While police were on their way to the scene, Tupper allegedly pointed an object with a red laser dot at the dispatchers. The dispatchers grabbed a portable radio, advised patrols of the situation and took cover.

Three Westboro Police officers arrived in under a minute. Tupper allegedly then pointed the laser at the officers. They asked him to drop his weapon and he refused. Another officer then noticed that the object was not a gun, but was a infrared thermometer.

A police investigation later revealed that Tupper also allegedly broke into an on-duty firefighter’s vehicle and stole some of their personal property.

Tupper is facing charges including defacing/damaging property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and a building at night with intent to commit a felony and receiving stolen property.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)