BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was stabbed outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston Friday, according to Transit Police.

Transit police said two men were having an argument when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso area. The victim was taken to the hospital, according to Boston EMS.

Transit police said this was not a random attack.

The situation is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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