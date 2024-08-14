BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was stabbed in Boston’s Downtown Crossing Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 8:13 a.m., officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Washington and Winter streets, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were on scene, police said.

A man was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges. The investigation remains active, police said.

Anyone was information about the stabbing is asked to contact police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)