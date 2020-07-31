Man stabbed to death, suspect in custody following incident in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early morning on Friday in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to radio call for a person stabbed on Southampton Street just before 7:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to police.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A suspect, who police did not identify, was taken into custody and is being charged with murder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

