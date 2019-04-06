Man struck, killed by commuter rail train in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Wilmington on Saturday evening, according to transit police.

Police responding to the area of 790 Main St. about 7:30 p.m. say a man was struck by an inbound train on the Lowell Line while trespassing on the right of way. The man was pronounced dead from injuries.

There were no passengers on board the train.

No additional information was immediately available.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)