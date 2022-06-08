SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a knife fight broke out in Davis Square on Tuesday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Somerville Police Department received calls about two men fighting in Somerville’s Davis Square, and one possibly had a knife. The officers arrived to find the man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and is recovering in a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Somerville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 617-625-1600 ext.#7226.

