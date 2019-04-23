MESA, Ariz. (WHDH) — A man in Arizona perplexed by the lack of homework his grandson was getting stepped up in a major way after learning about the school’s budget shortfall.

Walter Buse thought his grandson was trying to get out of doing homework when he stopped bringing assignments home. He soon learned that Falcon Hill Elementary School had run out of paper.

“Golly, a school without paper is like a school without kids. What good is it?” he asked.

Buse decided to buy some paper for the school.

“You’d think I carried in a basket of gold the way they acted at the office so I knew it was appreciated,” he said.

School officials say they hope other families will step up like Buse did.

