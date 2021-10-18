NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Norwood last month that left another man dead, officials announced Monday.

Anthony Loper-Feaster is slated to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Dedham District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 28-year-old Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, of Hyde Park, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Sturtevant Avenue on the evening of Sept. 19 found Lewis-Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Lewis-Johnson was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Loper-Feaster was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Ernest Payne, whose also wanted in the shooting, remains at large.

An investigation is ongoing.

