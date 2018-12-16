Man trapped inside apartment during fire in Fall River dies

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One man died after getting trapped inside his apartment during an early morning fire in Fall River on Sunday.

Carl DaPonte, known as a grandfather, Army veteran, and school bus driver, was inside his home at 299 Montaup St. when flames overtook the second floor around 1:30 a.m.

“He just was there for everybody,” Craig Braga, DaPonte’s stepson, said. “He was even an actual school bus driver for the town of Fall River, so he did everything for the kids. He took care of who he loved the most is what he did.”

Paul Lavoie, the owner of the residential building told 7News he heard the fire from his apartment just below. Lavoie said he ran upstairs and broke down the door but couldn’t get to DaPonte through the smoke and flames.

Firefighters gave DaPonte CPR but were unable to save him, according to Lavoie.

“This morning was just hyper with all everybody—the fire inspectors and everyone else, just one after another,” Lavoie said. “But when I got alone this afternoon, I just broke down.”

Those in the neighborhood are now offering each other comfort after losing someone they say impacted all of their lives.

“He took my granddaughter to school. He drove school buses,” Jesse Tavarez, a neighbor, said. “It was beautiful. The guy was beautiful.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family says they will be waiting to hear the investigation results while also making funeral arrangements for DaPonte.

