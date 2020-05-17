Man wanted for criminal threatening charged with pulling knife on Tewksbury officer

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted for criminal threatening in New Hampshire was arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on an officer in Tewksbury on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic man carrying a knife near iStorage on Main Street found the suspect, Somkith Thongsouvanh, 32, of Lowell, with a knife in his hand, officials said.

The suspect got within 10 feet of an officer and made a punching motion towards him with the knife in his hand, police said.

An officer deescalated the situation and arrested the suspect after he dropped the knife, officials said.

Police learned he had an active warrant out of Manchester, New Hampshire for criminal threatening.

Thongsouvanh is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct, police said.

He is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

