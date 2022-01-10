STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was told to stay away from a Stoneham liquor store after he allegedly crashed his car through it Saturday morning and then drank beer and smoked a cigar before he was arrested.

John Bacigalupo, 54, of Revere, pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, larceny, two counts of malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest Monday. He was released on $10,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Rapid Liquors on Main Street.

Officers responding to reports of a burglar alarm at Rapid Liquors on Main Street in Stoneham at 1 a.m. found a car had crashed into the store, police said. The officers found Bacigalupo inside the store smoking a cigar and drinking a beer, according to police.

When police tried to arrest Bacigalupo he allegedly hit an officer in the face, claimed to have a gun and told police to shoot him, officials said. An officer tased Bacigalupo before police arrested him, officials said.

Store owner Doug Shahian said he was glad no one was in the store at the time of the crash.

“We’re thankful no one was in the store, that everyone was safe,” Shahian said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)