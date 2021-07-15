BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly pistol-whipped his neighbor was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff with police in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a barricaded suspect in the area of 291 Center St. encountered a man who was refusing to come out of his home, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, ultimately surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No additional information has been released.

