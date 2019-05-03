Man with lengthy criminal record accused of attacking, strangling woman on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with a long and violent criminal record is facing serious charges after police say he viciously attacked a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at a home in Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a domestic violence report at a local home around 4 p.m. found a woman suffering from “physical and emotional” injuries before arresting the attack suspect at another location, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Due to a Massachusetts law passed in 2014 regarding domestic violence, police say they were unable to release the name of the alleged attacker.

Police say the suspect has a long and violent criminal record in Massachusetts and in other states.

The suspect is charged with felony assault and battery intimate relationship (subsequent offense), two counts of felony assault and battery while armed with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, threat to commit a crime, and stalking.

He was ordered held without bail pending an arraignment Friday in Barnstable District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

