MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manchester-by-the-Sea man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

George Guinane chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at Village Food Shop on High Street in Danvers. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

