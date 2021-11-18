MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manchester-by-the-Sea man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

George Guinane chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at Village Food Shop on High Street in Danvers. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox