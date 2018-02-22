Manchester, N.H. scientists debut bionic arm

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A Manchester, New Hampshire company debuted their new creation Thursday, the first arm prosthesis with a powered, fully-functional shoulder.

Next Step Bionics said the fully-functional shoulder allows the “Luke Arm” to move like a real arm would. People using the arm control how it moves with a box that sends wireless signals to the arm.

Amputees said the Luke Arm allows them to live a normal life.

