Manchester, NH police investigating after vehicle shot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating after a parked car was shot early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Granite and Barr streets about 12:54 a.m. found a parked car with multiple bullet holes, according to Manchester police. There were no reported injuries.

Manchester police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no evidence to suggest the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

