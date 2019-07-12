MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Manchester police say they are increasing patrols after an uptick in violent crime in New Hampshire’s largest city that includes multiple shootings and stabbings.

And police say they need help from the public.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano says investigators are working tirelessly on all of the cases, but “it becomes frustrating when victims and witnesses refuse to cooperate.”

He says that starting immediately and lasting until further notice, two extra cruisers with two officers each will be patrolling the city in the evening hours.

The city says that despite recent criminal activity, as a whole the city has seen a decrease in crime since 2015.

