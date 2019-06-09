Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in back-to-back Dunkin’ burglaries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of breaking into two Dunkin’ locations in one night last week.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Dunkin’ on Hanover Street about 12:30 a.m. Friday found multiple rolls of quarters outside the building and called an employee to the store.

A review of surveillance video showed a man walk into the building, go to the area where the money was kept, and leave through the rear door, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Then, at about 4:30 a.m. police responded to the Sunoco Station on South Willow Street, which houses a Dunkin’ location, and spoke with a manager who said she found that money had been taken overnight.

That same Sunoco was held up by an armed suspect on Saturday. It’s unclear if that crime is connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)