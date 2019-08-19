Manchester, NH woman arrested on OUI, drug charges after early morning traffic stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman was arrested on drunken driving and drug charges after a traffic stop in Hooksett uncovered medication she didn’t have a prescription for, officials said.

An officer who stopped a motor vehicle at the intersection of Hooksett and Whitehall roads about 1:10 a.m. Thursday arrested Jordyn Mastacouris, 28, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and three counts of possession of a controlled drug.

She is slated to be arraigned Aug. 29 in Merrimack Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)