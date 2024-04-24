MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire police officer was arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic violence.

Michael MacNeilly, 28, a sworn member of the Manchester Police Department, voluntarily surrendered to State Police on April 23. He was subsequently arrested and charged with six counts of simple assault, one count of obstructing the report of a crime/injury and one count of criminal mischief.

The Manchester Police Department contacted New Hampshire State Police earlier in April about the investigation, as it would be a conflict for the city department given MacNeilly’s employment. It was referred to the Investigative Services Bureau within the State Police.

MacNeilly was released on personal recognizance.

