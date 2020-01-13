Manhole fire prompts street closures in Boston during morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A manhole fire in Boston prompted street closures during the Monday morning commute.

Emergency crews responded to a manhole fire in the area of Tremont and School streets around 7 a.m.

Officials shut down Tremont Street between Sudbury and Park streets for about two hours. School Street remains closed between Tremont and Washington streets.

No additional information has been released.

